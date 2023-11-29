Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United target Timo Werner considering move from RB Leipzig

Manchester United’s season has failed to catch fire in the early exchanges, largely down to the lack of goals in Erik ten Hag’s side.

United are the lowest scorers in the top half of the table by some distance, despite the attacking talent in the ranks.

However, United are still in the mix for the coveted Champions League spots and only six points from table-topping Arsenal.

The January transfer window is an opportunity for Ten Hag to add firepower to his side and RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has been linked.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Werner is open to a move in the upcoming window having struggled to settle back in on his return to the Bundesliga.

“Timo Werner looks like a player to watch this January. He’s not happy at RB Leipzig and he’s prepared to make a transfer in January, because he had completely different expectations about his move to Leipzig.

He’s not playing, he’s not happy with the game time or the general situation, and that’s why he’s considering a move,” says Romano.

Ben Jacobs also confirmed United’s interest in the player with Wener one of many names they are keeping tabs on for a potential January swoop.

“From what I’m told United are keeping an eye on opportunities in the January window, and Werner is one of the names they’re keeping informed on,” said Jacobs.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe close to acquiring a 25% stake in the club which is set to include control over the sporting structure at Old Trafford which will play a huge role in who United sign in the winter. Werner is one to watch.

“We know that Sir Jim will come in and sporting control will then be crucial to see who is the new director at Man United, and who they will try to sign this January.

“This will become clearer soon and that’s why the situation now is a little slow, but, in general, Werner looks like one to watch for January and Man United know that very well as they keep informed on his situation,” he adds.

Despite underwhelming performances in his previous Premier League stint with Chelsea, United are crying out for a player of Werner’s profile.

His pace and movement are enough to cause any team issues and outside of Chelsea, his scoring record and goal contribution are nothing to be sniffed at.

Additionally, he’s unlikely to command a huge fee and could play with or in place of Rasmus Hojlund, as the young Dane continues to adapt to life in the Premier League.