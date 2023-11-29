Galatasaray 3-3 Manchester United: Player Ratings



Manchester United drew against Galatasaray 3-3 in Turkey this evening. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 3- A nightmare game for the Cameroonian as he was wrong-footed for the first goal and was even worse for their second, letting the ball squirm under him. Goalscorer Hakim Ziyech will be thanking him.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7- An unassuming game where he managed Zaha well enough defensively, and assisted McTominay’s goal with a smart low cross.

Harry Maguire 7- The renaissance is real, and it looks like it’s here to stay. Another strong game with his usual proactive defending, shot-blocking and secure passing.

Victor Lindelof 6- He again looked a bit outmatched in physical duels with Icardi and was found wanting against his movements but performed well enough overall.

Luke Shaw 7- His value to the side is clear to see as he regularly looked to play the ball forward, cut out attacks with smart interceptions, and provided new passing angles with his left foot.

Sofyan Amrabat 3 – Another game where it looked like he was bypassed too easily and after Mainoo’s performance on the weekend, his display looks even more underwhelming.

Scott McTominay 6.5- A central midfielder in name only as he ventured forward regularly as a goal threat. Not the one to provide calmness and ball retention. Good involvement in the buildup for United’s first and scored the third himself.

Antony 7- An upturn from his recent displays as he acted as a release valve from Galatasaray’s pressure multiple times with enterprising runs from his own half. Hope for a turning point from here on.

Bruno Fernandes 8- A true captain’s display as he scored one, assisted another, and was all over the pitch in attack, defence, and stringing the midfield. Deserved to win the game.

Alejandro Garnacho 7.5- The hot streak continued with another great finish, this time with his weaker left foot, for United’s first. Showed a more complete game sense as well with his tracking back.

Rasmus Hojlund 6.5- Fashioned some good chances for himself and his teammates with classic centre-forward play.

Substitutes:

Kobbie Mainoo 6.5- Picked up from where he left off against Everton with simple, smart play. Brought calm in a chaotic midfield.

Anthony Martial 5- A player with Martial’s lackadaisical style of play had no place being subbed on in such a high-intensity game. Tracked back to good effect sometimes but looked a step slower than the action.

Facundo Pellistri 5- Missed a clear-cut chance to win it late on. Involved in multiple good attacking moments but chose the wrong option almost every time.

Diogo Dalot 5.5- Almost involved in the goal after coming on late but not much impact otherwise. Was put on skates by Zaha in defence.

Manager rating:

Erik ten Hag 6- No manager can account for two howlers from the goalkeeper and one questionable goal. Still, the inability of this team to manage games is somewhat on the manager.

