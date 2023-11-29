Lionel Messi unfollows Alejandro Garnacho on Instagram due to youngster’s preference for Cristiano Ronaldo

It has been reported that Argentinian legend, Lionel Messi, has unfollowed Alejandro Garnacho due to the youngster’s preference for Cristiano Ronaldo.

This is according to the pundit and former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand.

The former England international claims that Garnacho has told him that “Lionel Messi unfollowed him on Instagram because the Manchester United forward openly prefers Cristiano Ronaldo”.

The young Argentinian forward was trending on Sunday and well into Monday for his outrageous overhead kick goal versus Everton at the weekend.

The youngster is only 19 years old but has already been lucky enough to play with two of the best players in the history of the game. Garnacho broke into the first team at the start of the 2022/2023 season when a certain Cristiano Ronaldo was already at the club. There was even a sweet moment when after scoring his first goal for Manchester United against Real Sociedad, from a Ronaldo assist no less, the youngster clearly asks Ronaldo if he can copy his celebration.

Garnacho has copied many of Cristiano’s most famous celebrations and even performed the iconic siuuu run and jump which is globally famous by this point.

If that wasn’t enough, the Argentine forward has been called up to his senior national team and trained alongside the mythical Messi.

However, like so many of his generation, people seem to fall into two camps, either Ronaldo or Messi. Surprisingly, the Argentinian clearly prefers Ronaldo. Anyone with eyes can see that. Although maybe it is not too surprising, considering Garnacho was born in Madrid and lived there his whole life before being whisked away to Old Trafford from Atletico Madrid’s academy.

The young winger has stated many times that Ronaldo is his idol and even the boots he scored the wonder goal with are Nike’s Ronaldo-inspired Vapor 15 Mercurial Dream.

The twitter controversy apparently dates back to April 2022 when Messi did not take too kindly to Garnacho posting a tweet about Ronaldo being the greatest of all time.

It came just three weeks after Garnacho posted an image of himself alongside Messi, referring to the Argentina captain as an “idol”. To this day, the World Cup winner still does not follow Garnacho on Instagram despite the Manchester United star following him.

Seemingly caught in the middle of two all-time greats, it is unlikely Alejandro Garnacho will mind too much as long as he curries the favour of his idol, Cristiano. All fans of the Red Devils care about is he continues to play like he did at the weekend.

If he even scores a third of the career goals either of the legendary players have done, he can be delighted with how his career panned out.