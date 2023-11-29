Man United eyeing surprise deal for Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel for €35m next summer



Manchester United picked up their third consecutive Premier League win on the trot when they swept past Everton 3-0 on Sunday but they are yet to hit top gear.

The reason behind United’s poor start includes multiple injuries to key personnel and the underperformance of their big-name players.

One player who struggled to adapt to his new surroundings was Andre Onana, who was bought for big money as replacement for David de Gea.

Onana’s initial struggles

The Spaniard’s poor distribution skills meant Erik ten Hag deemed it necessary to bring in a shot-stopper who was adept with the ball at his feet.

The Cameroonian, who worked with the Dutchman before during their Ajax stint, is clearly much more comfortable while playing out from the back but his shot-stopping was heavily criticised after a couple of high-profile errors.

The former Inter Milan star committed errors in both the Champions League and Premier League and the Red Devils were punished heavily, which led to numerous calls for the goalkeeper to be dropped.

Onana has since regained his composure and put in more than a few match-winning displays but there still seem to be doubts regarding his long-term suitability.

Altay Bayindir was brought in as backup keeper but he is yet to make his debut for the club and already has been linked with a move back to Turkey.

Tom Heaton, the other senior keeper available to Ten Hag, is also part of the squad but is unlikely to receive much game time and his current deal is set to expire next summer.

United eyeing Lazio keeper

As per Il Messaggero (via Football Italia), United are looking to add yet another goalkeeper to their ranks during the next summer transfer window.

“United are interested in Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel, but the Biancocelesti won’t sell the 29-year-old for less than €35m in the summer,” the report mentioned.

The Lazio keeper was adjudged to be the Serie A goalkeeper of the year last season and he grabbed headlines this campaign after his match-winning goal in a Champions League game against Atletico Madrid this past September.

The report mentions that United are not too happy with Onana’s contribution and are looking at Provedel whose contract expires in June 2027.

According to the report, Lazio president Claudio Lotito had promised a new contract for the shot-stopper but they have stalled the process after a couple of poor displays.