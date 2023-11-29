Manchester United break shameful defensive record after leaky display against Galatasaray



Manchester United have continued their trend of breaking records even after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

However, the only difference has been the kind of records they’ve started breaking after the legend’s retirement is not exactly desirable, to put it kindly.

At Galatasaray, facing near elimination from the Champions League, another shameful record fell, this time one that was 60 years old.

After 20 games across all competitions this season, Erik ten Hag’s side have conceded an astounding 33 goals.

The only time they conceded more after this point was way back in the 1962-63 season when they let in 43.

Therefore, not only is this side more leaky than the bad United sides post-Sir Alex, but they’re in a league of their own when it comes to United history altogether.

Andre Onana was the culprit against Galatasaray, not the first time this season, as he let in two easy goals for the hosts.

The 3-3 draw also marked the ninth time United have conceded three or more goals in a game this season, which is almost half of the games played.

That is a remarkable stat for a team whose goalkeeper is in the running for Golden Glove in the league.

The reality is that utterly unconvincing wins have hidden a soft underbelly of the team who wilts when put under the slightest bit of pressure.

The midfield is bypassed too easily, and when the defence shows some grit, the goalkeeper lets them down.

When the goalkeeper brings his best for a change, the forwards forget their shooting boots at home.

The manager has a lot to answer for after having the stingiest defence in the league last season because the defensive stats have crossed into unbelievably bad territory.

His signings are underwhelming, his tactical plan is not clicking, and yet, his persistence to stick with the underperformers is hurting the team.

As injury worries subside, there is still hope that it will improve but in the meantime, United are a mess, and more bad records could fall in the way.

