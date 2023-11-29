Manchester United may need to accelerate pursuit of Lucas Bergvall amid Inter Milan interest

Manchester United may need to ramp up their pursuit of Swedish teenager Lucas Bergvall if they are to beat Inter Milan to his signature.

Bergvall has long been of interest to Man United, with the central midfielder attending a trial with the club back in 2021.

As reported by The Peoples Person, United maintained their interest in the 17-year-old midfielder last year, however, post-Brexit registration rules prevented the club from signing the player until he turns 18.

Still, this hurdle hasn’t dissuaded United from keeping close tabs on the Djurgårdens’ central midfielder, with the club’s Nordic scout, Tommy Möller Nielsen, reportedly watching him in action during a Swedish Allsvenskan match against IFK Göteborg in April.

But while United continue to monitor Bergvall’s progress, Serie A giants Inter Milan are threatening to swoop in on the player.

FCinternews.it reported that the Serie A side are upping their interest in the Swedish rising star.

The report claimed that Inter are preparing to offer Bergvall a three-year contract with an option to extend for another two years.

Interlive.it claimed that Bergvall’s transfer fee could be as much as €4 million.

It is also believed that Bergvall has taken an interest in Inter, with the player and his family reportedly impressed by Inter’s facilities during a trip to Italy.

With the player set to turn 18 on February 2 of next year, United will be unable to sign him during the January transfer window.

This means that should they intend to lure him to Old Trafford and for the player to refuse a deal from Inter, United will need to establish contact with Bergvall and ensure that he receives a lucrative enough offer to convince him to forego a transfer in January.

Still, United have their sights set on other midfield targets as well, with Corinthians defensive midfielder Gabriel Moscardo also being monitored.