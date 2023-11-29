Manchester United make late run for Gabriel Moscardo as Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germainclose in

Manchester United need to act fast in the race for Corinthians midfield star, Gabriel Moscardo.

This is according to ESPN Brazil via Sport Witness, who state United have recently made an enquiry about the 18 year old Brazilian sensation.

The Red Devils had not seriously been linked to Moscardo until now but they have been credited with interest in a lot of young Brazilians plying their trade in their home country as of late.

The Santos striker, Marcos Leonardo has also been linked with United for a long time with The Peoples Person reporting that the Old Trafford club are ready to pounce as the 20 year old forward’s agent has claimed it is time for the youngster to move on from Brazil.

The Daily Mail also claim that on a scouting trip to the Samba nation in October, United scouts were left impressed by two 17 year olds, Palmeiras midfielder Luis Guilherme and Flamengo’s Lorran.

Now ESPN Brazil label the 20 time English champions as one potential destination for Moscardo as well.

United are one of a plethora of European giants such as PSG, Chelsea, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid to have made enquiries for the 18 year old’s services.

Recent reports claiming that Chelsea had won the race and already signed Moscardo have been dismissed by transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano.

Romano adds that PSG “will open talks” over the teenager and the Brazilian outlet claims that “it’s Paris Saint-Germain who are closer to landing him, as their director Luis Campos is going to Brazil for a meeting”.

Sport Witness goes on to say it is imperative that the Old Trafford side act quickly if they want to get involved in any serious discussion for the player.

This is in the context that Corinthians are only asking for €30m to allow a January exit. For this reason, they expect the race for Moscardo to heat up soon due to a combination of his performances and relatively low price tag.

The two-footed midfielder has played 17 times already this season for his side while scoring one goal (source: transfermarkt.com).

The man from Taubaté has played 58% of his time in the starting eleven and is clearly a combative defensive midfielder owing to the fact he already has five yellow cards this campaign.

Sofascore have also highly rated his role in Corinthian’s season. The young player even scored last night and achieved a rating of 7.4 in a 4-2 away win against Vasco de Gama in the Liga Brasileña.

Mention of United is coming late in the day on this one but it could be due to recent changing circumstances. With Casemiro’s injuries and decline, he has been heavily linked with a move to the Gulf. Sofyan Amrabat could also possibly be moving on as soon as January due to his inability to break into the first eleven. Consequently, the club is certainly on the outlook to bolster the defensive midfield department.

While in some ways Moscardo is a similar style of player to the emerging Kobbie Mainoo, the idea of the pair as a defensive dual pivot could be one that would make United’s midfield a fearsome one for another decade or more.