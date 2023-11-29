Manchester United targetting four January signings as priority positions are revealed



Manchester United are reportedly aiming to bring in up to four recruits as soon as January, when the winter transfer window officially opens.

After a poor start to the season, United seem to have picked up a bit of form. The club’s recent win came against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

However, it’s clear more is needed if Erik ten Hag’s side are to achieve something meaningful by the time the campaign comes to a close, whether that’s in the form of winning silverware or finishing in the top four.

This term, Ten Hag has had to contend with multiple injuries to key stars. Fitness has been a big issue at Old Trafford.

Couple this with the fact that some of the manager’s summer signings have struggled to make an impact at the club.

Mason Mount has not managed to make himself regularly available due to injuries. At the moment, he is sidelined while recovering from a physical setback. To say Sofyan Amrabat has been uninspiring would be an understatement.

According to The Guardian, United are already looking ahead with a view to backing Ten Hag by way of signing more players in January.

It’s believed that the 20-time English champions are keen on adding four players to their ranks – certainly an ambitious plan.

Jacob Steinberg reveals that in addition to securing the services of a defensive midfielder, United also want a right‑sided centre-back, a No 8 and a striker.

“Erik ten Hag needs reinforcements after a challenging start to the season, although there is recognition that bringing in four players will not be straightforward.”

“Much may depend on Sir Jim Ratcliffe completing his purchase of a 25% stake. There have been suggestions that Ratcliffe will want to make changes to the recruitment structure at United, who are also conscious of their financial fair play position.”

FFP regulations may restrict United’s spending to be entirely dependent on sales and outgoings.

The Guardian explains that if it comes down to prioritizing, bringing in attacking reinforcements is not considered very urgent as Ten Hag feels he can rely on Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund to regularly come up with the goods up front.

