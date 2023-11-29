Manchester United will need these results to go their away if they are to make Champions League Round of 16



Manchester United blew a two-goal lead and eventually had to settle for an entertaining 3-3 draw against Galatasaray in Istanbul on Wednesday.

The result means United’s hopes of progressing through to the knockout stages hanging by a thread and dependent on the other results in the group.

With Bayern Munich held to a stalemate against Copenhagen at the Allianz Arena, United will need to beat the Bavarian giants on the last matchday while hoping for Galatasaray and the Danish side to play out a draw.

What United need

This will mean United will finish on seven points, second to Bayern who will finish with 13 points. Both the Turkish and the Danish side will end up with six points.

Any other result in the Copenhagen and Galatasaray game will mean United have no hopes of progression even if they win.

Judging by what the team have served up this season, beating Bayern at home looks a tall order but Old Trafford should be in fine voice for another magical European night.

A victory at RAMS Park would have helped United a great deal but unfortunately, Andre Onana’s howlers meant United had to leave with only a point.

Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes handed a two-goal lead to the visitors only for Hakim Ziyech to score before the break to halve the deficit.

Scott McTominay added a third to almost quell a home challenge before a major gaffe from Onana allowed Ziyech to score his second before Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a third.

United’s form in the Premier League and Champions League are starkly different. They have been goal-shy in the league, scoring the lowest among the top 12 teams.

In Europe, United have scored 12 times, the most in their group but have managed only one win while conceding a mammoth 14 times.

Can it be done?

United lost their opener to the Bundesliga giants before succumbing to a surprise loss at home to the Turkish giants.

Erik ten Hag’s side did manage to beat Copenhagen at home but ended up losing away in what has been a dismal European campaign so far.

Judging by what we have seen so far, fans would much prefer if United ended up fourth so as to not have any distractions as they try to salvage their domestic campaign.

Finishing third means United drop down to the Europa League and with the number of injuries and poor form, this will mean a higher volume of games which could lead to poor results in the Premier League.