Mason Greenwood attracting attention across La Liga



A host of Spanish sides are thought to be interested in securing Mason Greenwood’s services this summer, according to a report by The Sun.

The British tabloid contends the forward will find himself at the centre of a “summer transfer flurry” in La Liga, after impressing in the first few months of his loan to Getafe.

Two goals and three assists in ten league games has put Spanish clubs on notice with the quality of his most recent strike particularly eye-catching.

Both Valencia and Real Sociedad are both thought to be “monitoring” Greenwood with a view to making a move once his current loan deal has expired, though this interest is expected to rise should the 22-year old’s performances continue their current trajectory.

Getafe are hopeful of keeping the forward, however, who has become something of a sensation amongst the club’s fanbase. Getafe officials are reportedly targeting April as a deadline to initiate further talks with their Old Trafford counterparts over Greenwood’s future beyond this season.

As explained in greater detail elsewhere by The Peoples Person, Greenwood has settled well into life in South Madrid, enjoying both the lack of overt media presence, as well as the relatively low pressure environment of Getafe.

The coaching staff also appear to be managing the forward’s minutes in a carefully mediated manner, enabling Greenwood to build up his fitness slowly and deliberately. They reportedly expect his fitness to reach optimal levels by January.

The Sun reports the words of a source who reveals how happy both the player and his newly adopted club are with his initial few months in Spain.

“Mason has done brilliantly since he moved to Spain and is really catching the eye after a strong start to his time at Getafe. There are a number of clubs looking at him in Spain with scouts from Valencia and [Real] Sociedad seemingly at the front of the queue.”

“It is highly unlikely Mason will return to Manchester United. That ship has sailed, and he looks set to enjoy the next phase of his career in Spain where he has really settled and found his feet both personally and professionally.

“He owes a huge debt to Getafe for the help and support they have given him, and it’s possible he could make his move there permanent at the end of the season. But if he carries on playing like he is, other bids and offers are likely to come in, leaving Mason, and the club, with a decision to make.”

Greenwood will have one year remaining on his contract with United come the summer, though the club reserves the right to extend this by a further twelve months. Such a move may reignite the controversy which saw Old Trafford officials hastily reverse their ill-advised decision to try to reintegrate Greenwood into Erik ten Hag’s squad, however.

As such, a clean break in the summer with a permanent move to La Liga appears the most logical and palatable option for both parties. Which team in Spain Greenwood joins remains less obvious, given the attention the forward appears to be generating across the league.

