Paul Scholes: “I’ve never seen a game like that. Complete madness from start to finish”

TNT Sports pundit and former Manchester United midfielder, Paul Scholes has called out his former team’s lack of discipline in big games away from home in Europe.

The Old Trafford side have a meagre four points from five games in a group, that on paper, seems very manageable for a team of United’s stature. Erik ten Hag’s side have conceded 11 goals away from home in three games. There is no team in world football who can win like this.

The former England midfielder was perplexed when asked to give his thoughts on the game just after full-time.

Speaking on air Scholes claimed, “I am not sure I have ever seen a game like that.” It was “complete madness from start to finish”.

The two-time Champions League winner admitted that the club actually started the game really well by going 2-0 up inside the first 20 minutes of action. It would have been the start the manager would have dreamt about last night.

Nonetheless, in typical United fashion in Europe this campaign, his side insisted on throwing away all their good work.

The former midfield maestro explained that you cannot play like that and expect to win away from home in Europe. Scholes was befuddled at why, at both 2-0 up and 3-1 ahead, the team decided to continue to try and score goals and adandon their shape.

Whilst the Englishman half-praised the team’s insistence to score goals, he was also surprised that Ten Hag’s men kept going for the throat. Scholes advised that the team just needed to “relax” and “play their positions”.

Sadly this side just isn’t capable of this on Europe’s biggest stage.

The pundit did single out two players in particular to blame. While the former number 18 at the club did credit Scott McTominay for scoring, he did question why the Scot needed to keep bombing forward looking to add to the team’s goal tally.

Although, most of the blame evidently fell on keeper, Andre Onana. Scholes asserted “it is a shame because he has started to look okay the last few weeks. It’s the Champions League where it’s been a struggle for him.”

The United legend went on to damningly state, “I don´t think his concentration is there which is the most important thing for a goalkeeper”. The former midfield man also blamed the Cameroonian for all three goals.

The pundit finished by stating that this Man United team are just not disciplined enough to win away in Europe. Even the most optimistic fan would have a hard time disagreeing.

Harry Kane and company must be licking their lips having another shy at this defence.