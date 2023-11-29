Picture: Fred visits ex-Manchester United teammates at team hotel ahead of clash vs. Galatasaray



Former Manchester United midfielder Fred paid a surprise visit to his ex-teammates at their team hotel in Istanbul before their Champions League clash against Galatasaray.

United are set to face Galatasaray at Rams Park in what can only be described as a must-win affair.

At the moment, the Red Devils sit bottom of Group A with just three points.

Ahead of the match, United confirmed that Fred joined his former Old Trafford colleagues at their hotel, no doubt to wish them good luck.

The Brazilian joined Galatasaray’s fierce city rivals Fenerbahce over the summer following a five-year spell in England with United.

For the Red Devils, Fred chalked up an impressive 213 appearances in total.

He managed to score 14 goals and was part of Erik ten Hag’s Carabao Cup-winning squad last season.

Fred had a wonderful start to life in the Turkish Super Lig with Fenerbahce, who are currently leading in the table.

This term, he has featured 14 times across all competitions and registered five assists.

The 30-year-old’s momentum was halted by a groin injury that has kept him out of action since October.

It’s likely Fred will not play a part in Fenerbahce’s Europa Conference League meeting with Nordsjaelland later this week, hence he was available to check in on United.

He posed for photographs with the likes of Victor Lindelof and club captain Bruno Fernandes.

Fred was also spotted having a conversation with Ten Hag, Mitchell van der Gaag, Steve McClaren and football director John Murtough.

A familiar face visited us at the team hotel last night 📸👋 Great to see you, @Fred08Oficial 🫶#MUFC || #UCL pic.twitter.com/xNp9DYCCMq — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 29, 2023

United’s match vs. Galatasaray is set to kick off at 5:45 BST.

