Scott McTominay admits Man United’s poor finishing cost them dearly in draw vs. Galatasaray



Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has pinpointed his side’s poor finishing as the main reason for their disappointing draw against Galatasaray in Istanbul.

United played out a 3-3 draw to leave their hopes of advancing to the Round of 16 hanging in the balance.

Goals from Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes and McTominay were not enough to secure the win at Rams Park.

Two massive howlers from Andre Onana gifted Hakim Ziyech a brace before Muhammed Aktürkoğlu drew the two teams level with 20 minutes of normal time left on the clock.

After the final whistle, McTominay spoke to MUTV (via Manchester Evening News) and had his say on the team’s result.

McTominay in particular took issue with the number of clear-cut goalscoring opportunities, especially towards the end, that were sent begging.

The Scotland international said, “We are so disappointed not to come away with more goals than three, to be honest.”

“If you had said that us that before tonight we would have been delighted with that, we would have hopefully gotten another clean sheet. Football is football.”

“There are mistakes and different things that can happen in the game. It is partly our fault at the other end of the pitch for not killing the game as well. We had control, we were playing some good stuff. That’s football, it can happen.”

McTominay added, “There are no individuals in this team; we all want to be a collective and push each other forward together. There is another game on Saturday that we are looking forward to, and we’ll learn from this one for sure.”

Up next for the Red Devils is an equally difficult Premier League away fixture – a trip to St James’ Park to take on Newcastle.

All attention for United shifts now shifts to that game.

