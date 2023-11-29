Scott McTominay puts in decent shift as Man United play out frustrating draw vs. Galatasaray



Manchester United played out a 3-3 Champions League draw against Galatasaray in Istanbul.

United had a two-goal lead in the first half courtesy of Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes before Hakim Ziyech halved Galatasaray’s deficit just before the break.

Scott McTominay grabbed a third for United and all seemed well until an Andre Onana howler gifted Ziyech a brace. Galatasaray would go on to register a third equalizing goal in the 71st minute to ensure the spoils were shared.

United had four shots on target from their total 17 cracks at the Galatasaray goal.

In comparison, the Turkish Super Lig giants managed eight shots on target from their 16 shots in total.

The Red Devils had a 42% share of the ball to Galatasaray’s 58% possession.

Erik ten Hag’s men put together 310 passes with a pass accuracy of 75% Galatasaray on the other hand strung 422 passes with a success rate of 79%.

McTominay started in a midfield three also consisting of Bruno Fernandes and Morocco international Sofyan Amrabat. Amrabat would eventually be replaced by young Kobbie Mainoo.

Apart from getting on the score sheet, McTominay wasn’t really noticeable in the game.

During the time he was on the pitch, the Scotland international managed a 95% pass accuracy – he successfully delivered 19 of the 20 passes he attempted.

He was slightly better defensively. McTominay won four ground duels. In the air, he won three of the challenges he contested against rival players.

The Carrington academy graduate also won two of the tackles he put in.

McTominay of course crowned his display with the goal.

Scott McTominay’s game by numbers vs. Galatasaray: 95% pass accuracy

37 touches

19/20 passes completed

4 ground duels won

3 aerial duels won

2 tackles won

1 goal Worked hard in midfield. 🦾 pic.twitter.com/iJcraR7lKo — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 29, 2023

United’s chances of advancing to the knockout stages of the Champions League are now all but over. The club will need to beat Bayern Munich at Old Trafford and hope results elsewhere go their way.

