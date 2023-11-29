Sir Alex Ferguson buys new £1.2m home be closer to family in wake of wife’s death

Sir Alex Ferguson has bought a new £1.2m valued house to be closer to his family in the wake of his wife’s recent passing.

This is according to the The Mirror, who have claimed that the former Manchester United manager has purchased a house in “an idyllic village next door to son Darren so he can be near his grandchildren”.

The Peoples Person relayed recently that after the death of his beloved wife, Ferguson had put his property that he had shared with Lady Cathy, up for sale.

The mansion was sold for £3.5m and had been the couple’s home for over 20 years.

The house was located in the nearby village of Wilmslow and even had a “Ferguson clan” tartan carpet in the games room.

As fast as one of his legendary team’s counter attacks, it appears the great manager has found a new place to call home.

Sir Alex snapped up the detached five-bedroom property in Goostrey, Cheshire. Interestingly, “England footballer Raheem Sterling previously lived in the village, which first appears in the Domesday book of 1086”.

Estate agents say of the ­five-bedroom home: “This impressive, deceptively spacious detached home is… positioned within a very private, gated and secure plot. It boasts approximately 7,000sq ft”.

It will certainly be a tough adjustment for the greatest manager of all time.

Ferguson met his late wife in 1964 and they had been together ever since until her death a few weeks ago.

Sir Alex described her as a “bedrock” in his life and credited her for providing the stability at home that allowed his managerial career to flourish.

The couple had three sons, 12 ­grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Now, hopefully the great man can enjoy being a great-grandfather, grandfather and father from an even closer distance. He probably has a few interesting tales to tell.