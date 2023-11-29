Sky Germany confirm Manchester United’s interest in Bayer Leverkusen forward Florian Wirtz

Manchester United’s struggles in the opening parts of the season have largely been down to the lack of goals in Erik ten Hag’s side.

United are comfortably the lowest scorers in the top half of the Premier League but still find themselves in the mix for the Champions League places.

Ten Hag’s troops are also only six points away from the top of table and will be hoping for an upturn in attacking fortunes going into the new year.

With the January window fast approaching, Ten Hag will be desperate to add to his attacking options with Jadon Sancho surely heading for the exit door.

Bayer Leverkusen forward Florian Wirtz is one of the players linked with a switch to Old Trafford after setting the Bundesliga alight since bursting into Xabi Alonso’s first team.

Leverkusen are flying high at the top of the German league having dropped only two points from their opening 12 fixtures.

Wirtz has been a key figure in Leverkusen’s impressive form, contributing to eight goals in the league including a couple of wonder strikes.

Sky Germany have confirmed United’s interest in the 20-year-old with lead journalists Florian Plettenberg and Nico Ditter providing an update.

“The Red Devils are scouting him, according to Sky information, but have not made an offer, nor have they been in contact with the family. However, this will still be done,” the report says.

However, should United earmark Wirtz as their man, they will face stiff competition to secure his signature, with European giants Bayern Munich and Real Madrid also registering interest.

It’s also reported Leverkusen have slapped a €120 million price tag on the star to warn off potential suitors and they hope to keep hold of him until the end of the season, at least.

Wirtz can operate from multiple attacking positions but predominantly plays on the left side of the attack at Leverkusen.

His return to form this season is a welcome one after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the last campaign which could have derailed the young man’s career.

However, Wirtz has shaken off any fitness issues to get back to his best and catapult Leverkusen into an unlikely title race in Germany.