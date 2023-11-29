“We have to be smart”: Bruno Fernandes gives brutal verdict on Man United’s 3-3 draw vs. Galatasaray



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has insisted that his side need to be smarter and do much better to see out games after their dramatic 3-3 draw against Galatasaray.

United got off to a fantastic start courtesy of Alejandro Garnacho and Fernandes who gave the team a two-goal lead.

Hakim Ziyech pulled one back for Galatasaray before the break. The Moroccan winger got on the score sheet once more in the second half after a massive blunder from Andre Onana.

Galatasaray would eventually go on to grab the all-important equalizing goal 20 minutes before the final whistle.

Towards the end, both teams had golden chances to score and run out winners but neither outfit could make any of their clear-cut opportunities stick.

For United, Facundo Pellistri came close on multiple occasions but the substitute could not find the back of the net. Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay also had sights of goal but like Pellistri, couldn’t bury their respective chances.

After the game, Fernandes spoke to TNT Sports (via The Mail) and gave his verdict on United’s performance.

The captain said, “It’s really hard. We conceded really bad goals. We have to take control of the situations in all of them. We were on top of the game twice and we had far too many chances to have the game closed. We were not clinical enough.”

When asked why United regularly surrender their leads during games, Fernandes was at pains to give a definitive answer.

He remarked, “It’s too hard to be honest, I don’t want to be too negative. But what we have been doing in the Champions League is not enough. It is not the first game we’ve had like this. We have to secure the result.”

He continued, “We have to understand in these types of games and stages we have to be smart enough and manage the game better.”

“Everyone has to step up and take responsibility of their own mistakes. Now we don’t depend on ourselves but it is what it is.”

