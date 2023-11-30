Andre Onana has committed the most errors among goalkeepers in the Champions League since 2018



Manchester United squandered a two-goal advantage as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday.

It was supposed to be a welcome to hell for United with banners and whistles greeting every United touch but they silenced the home crowd quite early on.

Just like against Everton at the weekend, Alejandro Garnacho opened the scoring before skipper Bruno Fernandes doubled United’s lead with a long-range scorcher.

Onana’s blunders

Hakim Ziyech pulled one back for the hosts from a free-kick which Andre Onana should have done better with but it was a calamitous show from the Cameroonian in the second half.

Scott McTominay scored United’s third but the former Inter Milan man then proceeded to allow Ziyech’s tame freekick to squirm underneath him into the goal.

The third strike was another which the goalie should have done better with as he failed to cover his near post. With the draw, United will now have to depend on other favourable results if they are to make their way to the knockout stage.

United scored the most goals in the group, including scoring three goals in a game on three occasions, each time ending up on the losing side.

Most errors leading to opposition goals by goalkeepers in the UEFA Champions League since 2018-19: 7 – André Onana (44 apps)

6 – ❌

5 – ❌

4 – ❌

3 – Manuel Neuer (41 apps), Gerónimo Rulli (12 apps) pic.twitter.com/oUeSYP1cS9 — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) November 29, 2023

United have conceded 14 times in five games, the second-most among the 32 teams with Onana directly culpable for at least two of them.

Onana’s unwanted record

As per Opta Analyst, the former Inter Milan has a history of fluffing his lines in Europe as he is the keeper to have made the most mistakes directly leading to a goal since the 2018-19 season.

The Cameroon international has committed seven errors in 44 appearances, with the next most done by Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer with three in 41 appearances and Gerónimo Rulli with the same amount in 12 games.

Erik ten Hag refused to blame his shot-stopper at the end of the game but this has been going on for some time. Onana has also let in soft goals in the Premier League as well.

There have been plenty of positive reports on backup keeper Altay Bayindir and the manager needs to trust the Turk and hand him a few opportunities and bench his No 1.