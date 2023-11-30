Andre Onana visibly distraught after Manchester United’s draw against Galatasaray

Manchester United’s Champions League journey is dangling by a thread after a draining 3-3 draw against Galatasary on Wednesday.

From a neutral point of view, the game was a thriller with end-to-end drama which saw United twice take a two goal lead before eventually throwing away the three points.

Alejandro Garnacho continued his form by opening the scoring in the first five minutes before Bruno Fernandes lashed United into cruise control midway through the half.

However, by half-time United had seen their lead halved thanks to a Hakim Ziyech free-kick that curiously found its way past Andre Onana.

The ball struck the middle of the net after Onana gambled on the strike coming over the wall and United were back under the cosh.

André Onana was left devastated at full-time 😢#UCL pic.twitter.com/3KjvVgmLu7 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 29, 2023

Scott McTominay restored the two-goal advantage early in the second half but Onana’s nightmare was set to continue.

Ziyech again lined up a free kick from 25 yards out and this time his tame effort was inexplicably spooned into his own net by the United keeper when it was easier to save.

Onana was then beaten at his near post, albeit from a thunderous Kerem Akturkoglu strike and United were pegged back to 3-3.

This time United couldn’t find a riposte and Onana was left shouldering the responsibility of leaving their qualification dreams in tatters.

A video was later posted on X, showing the Cameroonian looking inconsolable at the full-time whistle.

The 27-year-old was seen throwing his gloves to the floor and pulling at his jersey after a performance that was hard to defend.

Onana looked to have regained some form after his last-gasp penalty save against Copenhagen last month, kicking of a string of good performances.

However, last night’s horror show has left United needing results to go their way to get out of a group they really shouldn’t have made a mess of.

Bayern Munich travel to Old Trafford on the final matchday with United needing to beat the German giants and hope Galatasaray and Copenhagen draw in Denmark to secure progress through to the knockouts.

Onana will now have to dust himself down with the games coming thick and fast for Ten Hag’s men, starting with a testing trip to top four rivals Newcastle on Saturday night.