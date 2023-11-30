Bayer Leverkusen looking to keep hold of Manchester United transfer target Florian Wirtz

Bayer Leverkusen appear to be intent on keeping Florian Wirtz at the club, thereby disrupting any attempt by Manchester United to lure the winger to Old Trafford.

This comes after reports suggested that United could enter a bidding war with Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Manchester City to sign the 20 year old.

Sky Germany confirmed United’s interest in Wirtz, explaining that while the club have been scouting him, no formal offer has been made.

Capable of playing in multiple attacking positions, Wirtz is an understandable target for United as The Peoples Person explained, especially with Jadon Sancho expected to depart the club.

In 12 Bundesliga games this season, including 11 starts, the youngster has scored three goals and provided five assists, cementing himself as one of the key attackers in manager Xabi Alonso’s lineup.

He has also proven impactful in the Europa League, scoring two goals and providing four assists in just four outings. (Stats via Sofascore)

Wirtz has played a key role, propelling Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga table, with the team winning 11 of their opening 12 league matches.

The German club is also top of their Europa League Group H with four wins in four.

Last month, United’s hopes of signing Wirtz appeared to have been boosted when it was reported that Leverkusen could accept a fee for the player in the region of €85 million.

Suddenly, such hopes appear to have been severely diminished after Leverkusen appeared to have done a turnaround.

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg took to X (formerly Twitter) to report that Bayer are intent on keeping Wirtz at the club for at least another season.

More on Florian #Wirtz: Bayer 04 hopes that he will stay for one more season. Bosses are convinced that he will definitely leave the club, at the latest, in the summer of 2025. ➡️ All big clubs are in (Real, ManCity, Liverpool, ManUtd…)

➡️ If they can really afford the 💶… pic.twitter.com/qRGjvVaYvP — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 29, 2023

Suddenly, it appears as if United will be forced to pull off a mega deal in order to convince Leverkusen to part ways with the 20 year old.