Erik ten Hag confident that Andre Onana can turn things around



Manchester United had to settle for a point in Istanbul after being held to an entertaining 3-3 draw by Galatasaray in their Group A Champions League game on Wednesday.

The visiting side were let down by goalkeeper Andre Onana, who was culpable for all three goals conceded on the night in what was yet another horror show in Europe.

The Cameroonian was at fault during the opening game against Bayern Munich and now at RAMS Park. He has also been culpable for more than a few soft goals in the Premier League.

Onana’s horror show

After a penalty save against Copenhagen, the 27-year-old was supposed to be rediscovering his form before disaster struck in Istanbul.

Once again, Erik ten Hag will be questioned for bringing in the shot-stopper from Inter Milan in David de Gea’s stead and calls will also grow for the keeper to be dropped.

There have been positive reports emanating from Carrington citing backup keeper Altay Bayindir’s pedigree and how the manager should trust the Turk for a few games.

But ESPN have now cited sources saying Ten Hag is not going to drop Onana as he trusts him and considers that the pros of having the Cameroon international in goal far outweigh the cons.

The Dutch boss is a big fan of the United No 1’s distribution ability with his feet and considers it crucial for his team’s style of play.

Onana was also credited for his great pass which ultimately led to Alejandro Garnacho’s opener against Galatasaray.

“Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will continue to back André Onana as his first-choice goalkeeper and still believes it was the right decision to bring him in after the departure of David De Gea last summer, a source has told ESPN.

Onana retains ETH’s trust

“According to a source, Ten Hag believes the £43 million summer signing from Inter Milan will turn things around.

“A source has told ESPN that Ten Hag is likely to keep faith with Onana for the Premier League trip to Newcastle on Saturday, unless the stopper makes it clear he wants to be taken out of the firing line.”

Bayindir will have to bide his time for now and fans will hope Onana will continue his Premier League form on Saturday when United take on Newcastle United.

The Red Devils have not conceded for over 300 minutes now and Onana has played a major role in that. Hopefully, he does not let the memories of Wednesday linger too long in his mind.