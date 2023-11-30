Erik ten Hag nominated for Premier League Manager of the Month for November



From being reportedly close to the sack to being nominated for Premier League Manager of the Month, it has been a wild time for Erik ten Hag.

The Manchester United manager has been nominated for the league’s top award for the month of November alongside Rob Edwards, Eddie Howe, and Andoni Iraola.

The Dutchman guided United to three wins in three games without conceding a goal, brushing aside Fulham, Luton Town, and a tricky away day at Everton.

The run lifted United to sixth place in the table, with Champions League qualification firmly back in sight.

He would be a big contender to win the award, although he is facing a tough fight, particularly against Luton Town’s Rob Edwards.

Your @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month nominees… 🥁 👔 Rob Edwards

👔 Eddie Howe

👔 Andoni Iraola

👔 Erik ten Hag#PLAwards | 🗳️ Vote: https://t.co/L6NoBQCuIV pic.twitter.com/6s6yBEVdNd — Premier League (@premierleague) November 30, 2023

Edwards guided his much-less fancied Luton to a win over Crystal Palace, took a point off Liverpool, and almost repeated the feat against United at Old Trafford.

As a result, they are out of the relegation zone now, something which not many would have predicted after 13 games.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle had statement wins against Arsenal and Chelsea in November but inexplicably lost to Bournemouth.

Iraola led Bournemouth to wins against Sheffield United and Newcastle but suffered a 6-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Therefore, Ten Hag is the only manager who won all his games, without letting in a goal.

If he is victorious, the United manager will be crowned the Manager of the Month for the third time, after winning it in September 2022 and February 2023.

While there will hardly be fireworks if he ends up winning, especially with United’s performance in Europe putting a dampener on things, it would still be a sign of encouragement in a season of extreme highs and lows.

