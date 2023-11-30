Former Manchester United player Lee Sharpe says Andre Onana needs to learn goalkeeping fundamentals to succeed at Old Trafford

Manchester United’s hopes of qualifying for the knockout phase of the Champions League are left hanging by a thread after last night’s pulsating draw with Galatasaray.

Erik ten Hag’s men knew they needed to win in Turkey to keep their destiny in their own hands going into the final matchday of the group stage.

However, United inexplicably twice threw away a two goal lead with goalkeeper Andre Onana having another night to forget in Europe.

The Cameroon international was at fault for Galatasaray’s first two goals of the night, allowing a pair of Hakim Ziyech free kicks to keep the home side in the game.

In particular Ziyech’s second, a tame looking strike that was spooned into his own net by Onana when it looked easier to save, halved United’s lead going into a key stage of the game.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Onana has come in for heavy criticism after last night with former United winger Lee Sharpe weighing in on the 27-year-old’s struggles.

Sharpe backed the former Inter man to come good but says he needs to improve on the fundamentals of goalkeeping to ensure he gets back to his best form as quickly as possible.

“As much as he is a character and good on the ball, he’s made some silly mistakes as far as catching and keeping the ball goes,” Sharpe said.

I still think he’ll come good, but he needs to learn fast about the basics of goalkeeping.”

Additionally, the former England man believes United were too hasty in letting David de Gea leave the club after his contract expired in the summer.

“Letting De Gea go was a little bit premature. I know it’s easy to look back in hindsight now but the standard De Gea had set over the last 10 years at the club, he’d been incredible.

He was winning Players’ Player of the Year, Supporters’ Player of the Year, God knows how many times. To get rid of him the way they did was a bit of a surprise,” admitted Sharpe.

Onana looked to have turned a corner after a turbulent start to life as United’s new number one but last night’s horror show will have no doubt rocked his confidence.

Ten Hag will need his ‘keeper to dust himself down quickly for the trip to top four rivals Newcastle on Saturday night.