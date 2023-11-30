“He knows he needs to do better”: Bruno Fernandes opens up on Andre Onana’s calamitous display vs. Galatasaray



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has had his say on Andre Onana’s mistake-strewn performance against Galatasaray on Wednesday.

United seemed to be cruising early in the first half after two sensational opening goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes.

However, a blunder from Onana just before the break saw Hakim Ziyech’s free-kick roll into the back of the net to cut down Galatsaray’s deficit.

After the interval, United restored their two-goal advantage through Scott McTominay who managed to get on the end of a superb cross from Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Just minutes later and for the second time in the match, Onana made a massive howler from another Ziyech free-kick to gift the Moroccan winger a brace.

20 minutes before normal time elapsed, the Cameroonian was arguably at fault again when Kerem Akturkoglu’s thunderous striker flew past him for Galatasaray’s all-important equalizing goal.

It was a night to forget for Onana, who seemed to be turning a corner but has now suffered a major setback in his attempts to finally settle at Old Trafford.

Fernandes spoke about the shot-stopper’s errors and gave his verdict. The Portugal international said, “Onana knows how to manage these moments, it has happened in the past already. It happens.”

“He knows he needs to do better as every one of us needed to do better for us to leave here with a good result.”

“It’s not only because of him that we leave with a bad result, but everyone should be accountable for their responsibilities. I take my responsibility, we have to get better.”

Entrevista pós-frustração com Bruno Fernandes, artilheiro e líder de assistências do Manchester United na temporada. Complicado lidar com a chateação depois de tantas oportunidades para sorrir. pic.twitter.com/82erTFOV2g — Fred Caldeira (@fredcaldeira) November 30, 2023

The United skipper further stated that his side the Red Devils need to manage games better and stop conceding so many cheap goals.

He also bemoaned some of the players’ decision-making, especially in the final third when it matters the most.

Fernandes remarked, “Although we should’ve scored many more goals, we made too many bad decisions during the final minutes, we have to be more clever and look at our teammates who are in better positions.”

