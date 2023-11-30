Jeremie Frimpong: Bayer Leverkusen expect to sell €40m Man United target in the summer



Bayer Leverkusen are preparing to receive offers in the summer for their right-back and reported Manchester United target Jeremie Frimpong.

Since Erik ten Hag’s appointment as United boss in 2022, the club has been heavily linked to Frimpong.

Earlier this month, a report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that Frimpong himself believed a transfer to Old Trafford was on the cards during the summer transfer window.

Apparently, so high was his expectation to join United that he even said goodbye to his Bayer Leverkusen teammates.

Needless to say, a switch to the Red Devils never materialized and Frimpong ended up staying in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen.

This season, Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have had to share the right-back position but neither have really managed to nail down a guaranteed starting berth.

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Frimpong is set to be on the move once more when the current campaign ends.

At the moment, Xabi Alonso’s men are at the top of the Bundesliga standings after an unbeaten start. They are two points above Bayern Munich.

Frimpong has been crucial to his time’s success and has arguably been Europe’s most lethal and impactful full-back.

The Dutchman has six goals and seven assists to his name in 17 matches so far – an incredible return for a defender.

The reliable Plettenberg says about the United target, “Jeremie Frimpong: Leverkusen expect him to leave the club in 2024. The 22 y/o is also very keen on a transfer. He has a release clause of €40m in the summer!”

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has also corroborated Plettenberg’s information. He pointed out that Arsenal are huge admirers of Frimpong and could swoop for him in June.

“There have been plenty of stories about Jeremie Frimpong and a £34m release clause in his contract. I can confirm that there is a clause, and he’s certainly a player who is greatly admired around Europe after some fantastic performances this season.”

He divulged, “I think in June a move is likely for Frimpong, and he surely won’t be short of suitors as many clubs have been tracking him for some time. We’ll have to wait and see how this develops because there won’t be anything happening now, but he certainly looks like one to watch for the summer.”

