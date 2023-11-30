Manchester United have inquired about sensational €17.5m Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy



Manchester United have reportedly asked for more information as they weigh the possibility of signing Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy in January.

This season, United have struggled in terms of scoring goals. The forwards currently available to Erik ten Hag have not hit consistent form and have not been able to regularly come up with the goods.

It was previously relayed that the Red Devils, aware of the goalscoring burden currently on the shoulders of young Rasmus Hojlund, were keen on signing an experienced striker in January.

One of the names mentioned was Brentford’s Ivan Toney, who is also a target for clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Earlier this month, The Peoples Person explored whether Guirassy would be a feasible option to arrive at Old Trafford and hit the ground running.

This term, the Guinea international has undoubtedly been one of Europe’s deadliest strikers.

In 10 Bundesliga appearances so far, Guirassy has a mind-blowing 15 goals and 1 assist to his name. Currently, he has more goals than Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. Guirassy only joined Stuttgart from Rennes in 2022.

According to Foot Mercato, United have already started sniffing around the 27-year-old as Ten Hag’s search for a reliable talisman takes him to Germany.

It’s believed that numerous elite clubs around Europe are admirers of Guirassy and retain an interest in adding him to their ranks in January.

Foot Mercato reveals that alongside United, Roma, Newcastle and AC Milan have also fielded inquiries about the goalscorer.

All four teams are eager to reinforce their options in the attacking department and oversee a strong finish to their respective campaigns.

Aside from his devastating form, Guirassy’s other point of attraction lies in his relatively modest price tag.

It’s understood that he has a release clause of €17.5m, which can be activated when the winter transfer window opens.

Guirassy has not closed the door to a switch elsewhere and will consider offers that will be presented to him and his representatives.

