Manchester United Women have had 14 players called up for their countries

Manchester United Women have 14 players who have been called up on international duty this week.

Six of those players could be in action for England’s Lionesses as they take on the Netherlands tomorrow night, followed by Scotland next Tuesday in the Nations League.

Mary Earps has been called up as she continues to be Sarina Wiegman’s first choice keeper after she scooped another individual award in the week.

The BBC crowned the shot-stopper as Women’s Footballer of the Year, the first time a keeper has won the award.

Earps is joined by England regular Ella Toone and United Captain Katie Zelem.

Also in the squad is defenders Maya Le Tissier and Millie Turner, the latter replacing Chelsea’s Millie Bright, who withdrew through injury.

Grace Clinton, who is currently on loan to Tottenham, also comes into the side.

England must win both games and hope other games go their way if they have any chance of topping the group and qualifying for the Olympics.

Meanwhile, three United stars have been called up for Wales, goalkeeper Safia Middleton-Patel, defender Gemma Evans and midfielder Hayley Ladd.

They take on Iceland tomorrow night as they battle the threat of relegation.

Lucia Garcia could be in action for Spain who currently sit top of group C while Lisa Naalsund has been called up for Norway.

Geyse and Hinata Miyazawa came face to face tonight as Brazil hosted Japan in an international friendly and it was Geyse’s side who came out on top in a goal fest that ended 4-3.

Canada take on Australia in the early hours of Saturday morning and Jayde Riviere is expected to play for the hosts.

United’s next game is on December 10th when they will travel to Tottenham in the league.