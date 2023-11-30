Real Madrid rejects opportunity to bring back Raphael Varane – report

Real Madrid have reportedly been offered the chance to bring Raphael Varane back to the Santiago Bernabeu, thereby bringing an end to his brief Manchester United career.

Talk of the French centre-back’s potential departure from Old Trafford arose after he was repeatedly benched by United manager Erik ten Hag.

Following the centre-back’s omission from the starting lineup in United’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City last month, reports emerged claiming that Varane and Ten Hag’s relationship had become strained this season.

While The Peoples Person later clarified that the 30 year old is keen to remain at United despite his frustration with his current situation, he has nevertheless been linked with moves to several clubs.

Saudi Arabia expressed an interest in luring Varane to the Pro League in January, however, Ten Hag is reportedly keen to keep the World Cup winner at Old Trafford.

Bayern Munich also have Varane in their sights, with manager Thomas Tuchel allegedly taking an interest in the United defender despite airing concerns over his injury record and steep wages.

It was later revealed, however, that Bayern could abandon their interest in Varane after Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo appeared on their radar.

Juventus have also reportedly taken an interest in Varane as they allegedly consider making a triple United transfer swoop involving him, Jadon Sancho, and Donny van de Beek.

This morning, there was another twist in the tale, as Spanish news outlet Fichajes hinted that Ten Hag’s desire to keep Varane may be inaccurate.

According to the report, the defender was offered to Real Madrid, the club he left in 2021 in a move to Old Trafford.

The football news website claimed that while Madrid are in the market for a centre-back given their long list of injuries, they rejected the chance of bringing Varane back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The way things stand, it appears as if Varane will continue to fight for his place in United’s starting 11 as he looks to rediscover his impressive form last season.