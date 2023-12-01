Altay Bayindir nearly missed out on his move to Manchester United this summer

Manchester United made major changes to their goalkeeping department this summer with the shake-up seeing both incomings and outgoings to the key position to the club.

The long-standing keeper David de Gea was replaced by Andre Onana in the number one spot with Altay Bayindir coming in as his number two.

However, Bayindir’s dream move to United almost failed to come to fruition due to the stopper’s loyalty to former club Fenerbahce.

As reported by Sport Witness, Bayindir’s agent Sefa Seyrek has explained the 25-year-old had the opportunity to move to United on a free transfer but signed a contract with Fenerbahce to ensure they received a fee for his services.

“Manchester United contacted me before the European Championship in 2020 and during the period when Fenerbahçe was going to the championship,” Seyrek said.

“Their next interest was at the end of 2022, during the transfer period of January. Manchester United came to me again. We did not have a contract at that time. It was Altay’s last year. He could leave Fenerbahçe without making any money. He could sign in January.”

The agent went on to praise Bayindir for his character and says he took a huge risk, with his respect for Fenerbahce putting his move to Manchester in jeopardy.

“Altay is a player with a clear character. He requested that I meet directly with the Fenerbahçe President. He said: ‘I want to leave my club by making money’.

“He took such a risk at the expense of losing Manchester United. Altay was transferred for €7m. Normally, he could have put this directly into his own pocket, but he wanted to leave by making money,” he said.

Bayindir eventually sealed his move and is hoping to leave his mark at Old Trafford.

The Turkish ‘keeper is yet to make his debut for United but is almost certain for game time in the coming months with Onana off to the African Cup of Nations.

Despite having to be patient since his move, Bayindir continues to impress for his national side and Erik ten Hag will be confident he can handle the pressure of stepping into the spotlight at Old Trafford.