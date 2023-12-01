Alvaro Fernandez states that he knows his position is left back despite deputising as a winger for Granada

Alvaro Fernandez has stated that he is happy at Granada but that his natural position is as a left back.

The young Spanish defender has given an interview this week to Spanish radio network, COPE.

The Peoples Person has kept track of the young United defender’s loan and despite a tough season for Granada which sees them lie 19th in the table, the young talent is enjoying a productive season for the rojiblancos.

The interview began with the player clearing up some doubts about his name. The defender’s full name is Álvaro Fernández Carreras however, he is called something different in England and in Spain. “The truth is, in England, they called me Fernandez because it is my first surname, but I have always preferred the second”. Hence, he is known as “Carreras” in Granada.

The interviewer also commented on the many kilometres the player has had to travel to try and accomplish his dream of being a professional footballer. Born in Ferral in Galicia, in the north-west of Spain, the player moved to first Deportivo La Coruña and then later Real Madrid, before relocating to Manchester in 2020. All in his first 17 years of life.

The defender said, “the truth is leaving home so soon matures you a lot, but following a dream of being footballer, I will go where it is needed”.

However, this weekend takes him to a familiar stomping ground. Tomorrow will be a special moment for the United academy product as his Granada side travel to the Bernabeu to take on Real Madrid. The defender talked about how it was a “privilege” to represent a giant club like Madrid but at the same time, he is one hundred percent focused on getting the win for his current side.

Although, it hasn’t been all plain-sailing for the young Spaniard as he has had to adapt to a new city, a struggling team, a managerial change and also playing in unfamiliar roles. It has been reported here that the young defender had to play in a more offensive left winger position versus Alaves in Granada’s last outing in La Liga.

The defender touched upon the subject in the interview stating, “I will always help wherever the team needs me but well, I’m a full back, I came to Spain as a full back, but later, the coaches put you in different positions and you need to give it all”.

The defender gave a professional answer but it does not seem he is particularly enamoured by the idea of playing further forward. It will be fascinating to see in which position the youngster lines up in on Saturday at the Bernabeu.

Interestingly for United fans, the player revealed that the Red Devils have the option to bring him back next month in the winter market. Fernandez claimed that, “in football, I think you can’t make long term plans. I know that this year I’m here, well, United have the option of taking me back at Christmas but now it’s my commitment to help this team”.

With Luke Shaw recently returning from injury, Sergio Reguilon as backup and Tyrell Malacia not too far away either, the left back position at United seems quite crowded at present.

Finally, the young defender spoke of his pride in representing his national team and having the chance to train with the senior Spanish team. As reported by The Peoples Person, the Spaniard has regularly played for the under-21 Spanish side and played a significant role in their recent victories.

He said, “it’s always a pleasure and a feeling of pride to defend your country and especially come across people you like and get on well with from other clubs”.

It will be intriguing to view what the future holds for the young player and all United fans will be hoping that he continues to progress as he has been. However, hopefully in the right position for his and the club’s sake.