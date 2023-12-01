Andre Onana contemplating pulling out from AFCON to save his Man United career



Manchester United’s hopes of progressing through to the knockout round of the Champions League is currently hanging by a thread after their thrilling 3-3 draw against Galatasaray.

The three-time winners will have to depend on other results going their way after they squandered a two-goal lead in Istanbul on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana was culpable for all three goals conceded on the night and his errors have potentially cost United a spot in the Round of 16.

Onana’s woes

Pressure is being heaped on manager Erik ten Hag to drop the underperforming Cameroonian and opt for backup keeper Altay Bayindir instead.

The Turk has impressed the manager and the coaches at Carrington. Brought in for his superior distribution skills, the former Inter Milan star is fluffing his lines when it comes to his main job — protecting the goal.

His immediate future at club level has been further complicated by his supposed participation in the Africa Cup of Nations early next year.

The tournament will run from January 13 to February 11 and could see Onana missing up to six games.

And the United No 1 is aware that representing his country could mean he forsakes his spot as a starter with the Turkish backup ready to usurp him.

The Sun have now claimed that the 27-year-old shot-stopper is contemplating pulling out to protect his spot in the United team.

AFCON confusion

“Goalkeeper Andre Onana could pull out of the African Cup of Nations to protect his Manchester United number one spot.

“With Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir waiting in the wings having signed for the United in the summer, Onana fears he might lose his place long term.”

For now, Ten Hag trusts his former Ajax protege but if his form continues to waver, he might lose his No 1 spot to the former Fenerbahce star before AFCON stars.

Onana has a lot to ponder in the coming weeks and will need to show he is capable of riding out the storm by proving himself out on the pitch.