Andre Onana’s potential AFCON snub could see little-know FIFA rule get enforced



Manchester United were undone by individual mistakes as they squandered a two-goal lead against Galatasaray as the Champions League Group A match ended 3-3 on Wednesday.

The main culprit on the night was Andre Onana, with the goalkeeper culpable for all three goals conceded by United in Istanbul.

After a string of unimpressive displays at the start of his United career in the Premier League, the former Ajax star seemed to be rediscovering his touch before disaster struck at RAMS Park.

Onana’s struggles

He was also at fault against Bayern Munich and the Turkish giants during the reverse fixture and his mistakes in Europe have potentially cost the Red Devils a place in the knockout round.

The Cameroonian is aware that pressure is building on manager Erik ten Hag regarding his continued selection in the first XI. For now, the United No 1 retains the trust of the manager.

The Dutchman has also hinted at game-time for backup keeper Altay Bayindir and with Onana set to participate in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, it offers a route into the first team to the Turkish international.

Coaches at Carrington have been impressed with the former Fenerbahce star and Onana is aware that Bayindir has the potential to usurp him from his spot for the long term.

As reported by The Peoples Person, the 27-year-old is even contemplating not going for the AFCON in January which will see him miss up to six games.

Temporary FIFA ban

However, as noted by The Sun, a little-known FIFA rule states that if a player rejects the chance to represent his national team, he will be banned from representing his club for the duration of the international tournament.

The FIFA rule reads: “A player who has been called up by his association for one of its representative teams is, unless otherwise agreed by the relevant association, not entitled to play for the club with which he is registered during the period for which he has been released or should have been released pursuant to the provisions of this annex, plus an additional period of five days.”

With the AFCON running from January 13 to February 11, Onana’s hopes of saving his club career could be ruined either way.

If his form does not improve in the interim period, he could lose his spot much earlier than January. December is full of crucial fixtures and the Cameroon international will need to prove his critics wrong.

