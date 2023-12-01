Erik ten Hag has been incredibly impressed by Jack Fletcher’s progress since arriving at the club

Manchester United coach, Erik ten Hag, has apparently been highly impressed by Jack Fletcher, and wants to accelerate his development towards a spot in the first-team squad.

According to The Sun, the Dutch coach has been “wowed” by the 16 year old and was sufficiently impressed to include him in first team training before the Champions League match versus Galatasaray.

Fletcher is famously the son of former United player, Darren Fletcher. The former Scottish international enjoyed an incredibly successful time with the club, coming from the academy and playing 342 times for the first team while winning a glut of trophies in the process.

Darren is now technical director at the club and played a crucial role in bringing his two sons from the Manchester City academy this summer.

The Peoples Person reported that United agreed a record fee with City for the under 16 players to change blue for red.

One source close to the club stated, “Erik Ten Hag has been watching Jack closely for several months now and has been really impressed. He thinks he has huge potential”.

It is believed that the manager is working with coaches to try and “fast-track” the midfielder’s progress to the first team squad.

Whilst it is probable the player will go out on loan next season, the former Ajax coach is said to be “wowed by his attitude, and his maturity and thinks he is the latest in an exciting crop of talent to be coming through at United.”

It has been a successful week for United’s academy graduates as Kobbie Mainoo delivered an awe-inspiring performance on his full Premier League debut versus Everton.

The 18 year old from Stockport also got his first taste of Champions League football, coming on as a sub in the team’s disappointing draw in Turkey.

The game last weekend also saw academy graduate, Alejandro Garnacho score an outrageous bicycle kick and the Argentinian followed this up with another good strike in Istanbul.

Jack and his brother Tyler, are both far too young to heap any sort of pressure on. They will also have to live with the constant comparisons with their father. However, this is the type of story Red Devils fans want to see. A club that had seemingly abandoned its youth system for star names, appears to be prioritising its academy again.

The Peoples Person recently commented on the how three winners from the Youth Cup in 2022 made the latest Premier League squad and it has also been reported here that new part-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, wants a return to more homegrown players.

Maybe the Fletcher twins will emulate the Neville brothers by representing the club at the highest level. Perhaps, in a few years, the side could see a Mainoo and Fletcher midfield dominating at home and aborad. Only time will tell.