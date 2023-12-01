

Erik ten Hag says Andre Onana is “the second best goalkeeper in the Premier League”

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United tomorrow, Ten Hag was asked about Onana’s shaky performance against Galatasaray in the week, but defended his player.

“You have seen how he is reacting on a bad performance like in Munich at Burnley he was outstanding. He is a strong character, he is a personality and he will deal with it,” the manager said.

“If you analyse it well then you see he is the second-best goalkeeper in the Premier League based on stats.

“He’s doing well but he knows that in the Champions League he has made some mistakes but all over in the first five months he has done well.”

Asked if he is concerned about the performances in Europe, Ten Hag replied:

“On Wednesday, we played very good, also in Copenhagen. Even in Bayern Munich we played very good. But we have to do some things better. Eliminate individual errors, transition but we can sort this out and I would be more concerned if we didn’t play well.

The boss had some good news on the injury front as one midfielder is nearing fitness.

“There are players on the way back but I can’t give a prognosis on how long it will take. Mason Mount is returning on the pitch today but I don’t know how long it will take in this moment,” he said.

Kobbie Mainoo was excellent against Everton last weekend and Ten Hag was asked what he likes about him.

“His scanning, it looks like he always has time because he is scanning, he is running free, he is scanning to see the options and make the right decisions,” he said. “Can delay, can speed up, he makes the right decisions.”

“He showed on Sunday he was ready and then we have to manage three games in six days to get the best results of all the games.”

On tomorrow’s opposition, the boss said:

“I really respect them, it’s a difficult team to play but it’s a good challenge and I like to play against, we have to rise to the occasion, be on our best against them because the way they play is very organised.”