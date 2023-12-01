Hibernian eyeing permanent Will Fish deal at the end of the season



Not all Manchester United academy graduates enjoy a lightning start to their footballing career like Marcus Rashford. Plenty have had to rely on the loan system to get up to speed.

David Beckham was a famous example of what the system can produce while last season, Amad Diallo was a raging success during his Championship spell at Sunderland.

This season, United’s La Liga loanees — Alvaro Fernandez and Mason Greenwood have enjoyed success but the same cannot be said of Charlie McNeill, who has struggled for game time in League One and is set to be recalled in January.

Fish excelling on loan

Someone who could earn a permanent move away from Old Trafford thanks to his displays during the temporary spell is Will Fish, currently plying his trade for Hibernian.

Recently, The Peoples Person reported that the centre-back has no interest in returning to Manchester in January as he feels he can progress further in the Scottish league.

Now, according to The Edinburgh News, Hibs are interested in a permanent deal for the United academy star should he continue to improve as he has done so far this term.

The 20-year-old has been an ever-present member of Nick Montgomery’s side, playing in 22 out of their 23 games in all competitions this season.

Hibs are currently fifth in the Scottish Premiership and Fish has played a major role in their rise up the table. So much so that Montgomery wants to keep him permanently.

“I would love to keep Will, not just this season but on a permanent deal. The kid is still just 20 years old, and he’s growing every week. I think his performances belie his age. He plays like a seasoned professional.

“We’re really lucky to have him at the club. And he loves playing for Hibs, loves the club and the boys. Hopefully he’s with us for the season – and who knows what will happen after that?”

The Hibs boss not only praised the centre-back’s displays during matches but also his application during training and how he was “low maintenance”, which is high praise for a youngster in today’s day and age.

Hibs want Fish permanently

“To watch him in training every day and see the effort he puts into games, he’s really low maintenance. I think he’s got a massive future ahead of him.”

Fish has made his share of mistakes but as the manager pointed out, he is the first to try and rectify his error and puts in 100 percent every time.

Interestingly, the manager also added that when the United youngster first arrived, his ball-playing skills were not up to scratch.

But continuous game-time and training has now seen the youngster drive into midfield and break the lines with his passing.

Whether Erik ten Hag has plans for him remains to be seen. Fish has excelled in both his loan spells at Hibs and it is high time a call on his future, whether at United or anywhere else, is taken.

Fish had made his United debut under former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and was even included in the pre-season squad when Ten Hag was first appointed manager.