Juventus to offer potential escape for unwanted Man United duo



A report within Italian media has suggested Juventus could make a double swoop at Old Trafford for Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek.

For differing reasons, the pair, signed during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure as manager at Manchester United, have fallen out of favour under current boss Erik ten Hag.

A report by The Peoples Person a few weeks ago had revealed the club were seeking to offload both players in January, in the hope of creating some more financial flexibility to bring in replacements. Juventus was suggested as a possible option for both.

This assessment was today corroborated by Corriere Dello Sport, an Italian outlet, who suggested Juventus were hoping to “conclude a double transfer deal” with their United counterparts for the unwanted duo.

The Italian giants have been experiencing something of a crisis in midfield following the enforced unavailability of Paul Pogba and Nicolò Fagioli. As such, Van de Beek could offer a short-term fix to this problem in the centre of the pitch.

Corriere Dello Sport suggests, therefore, a six-month loan with an option to purchase next summer may be a deal which suits both parties.

In regards to Sancho, however, the report indicates United are requesting a fee of at least €30 million to secure his services on a permanent basis. This appears to be one of the first times a minimum figure for Sancho’s sale has been revealed.

If a deal was struck at this price, it would constitute a loss of over £50 million from the deal agreed to bring Sancho to Manchester from Dortmund two and half years ago.

Corriere Dello Sport indicate Juventus have had “their sights [on Sancho] for some time” whose natural talent has never been in question. Rather, it is Sancho’s mentality and application which have derailed his career at Old Trafford.

Reports of unprofessionalism and a lack of dedication in training have been long-standing critiques of the winger, with Ten Hag appearing to reached breaking point with him earlier in the season. Sancho has not played for, nor trained with, the first-team since the pair’s public dispute in September.

With reports suggesting United are hoping for a busy January transfer window – with as many as four possible positions being targeted – the club will be reliant on outgoing players to generate some much-needed income.

Being able to shift two players – who have been virtually forgotten by the United fanbase such is their lack of meaningful first-team minutes – could prove crucial to these plans.

