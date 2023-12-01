Manchester United could revive interest in Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong next summer

Manchester United suffered another turbulent transfer window in the summer with failure to move on players handicapping Erik ten Hag in securing his primary targets.

22-year-old wing-back Jeremie Frimpong was earmarked as a potential upgrade on the current right-back options at the club but United failed to make an official bid for the player.

As reported by Christian Falk, Frimpong was open to the idea of a move to Old Trafford and found it “hard” that United didn’t turn their interest into a formal offer.

Falk adds that Ten Hag had “high hopes” for acquiring the Dutchman’s services and believes United’s interest “could become more concrete again next summer.”

However, should United decide to make and offer for Frimpong they could face stiff competition in the shape of German giants Bayern Munich, who have earmarked the wing-back as a transfer target.

“The name was also discussed again and again at FC Bayern. However, under former sports director Hasan Salihamidzic, the player wasn’t rated highly enough. That has changed under the new leadership. The name Frimpong could become current,” he adds.

A further issue for potential suitors is the fact Frimpong has recently signed a long term deal in Germany.

Frimpong’s contract coupled with his impressive form aligning with a blistering start to the season for Xabi Alonso’s side will no doubt cause his market value to skyrocket.

“The problem: the player has a new contract until 2028. That could make him too expensive. If Leverkusen plays in the Champions League next year and Xabi Alonso remains coach, he will keep the player,” says Falk.

Given Leverkusen’s desire to keep the youngster, United will need deep pockets should they decide Frimpong is their man next summer.

Ten Hag has flip-flopped between Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot at right-back since his arrival, with neither entirely convincing.

Frimpong’s attacking threat would provide the manager with another string to his bow going forward as he continues to build a side that he hopes can challenge at the top of the Premier League.