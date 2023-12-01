Manchester United set to extend Anthony Martial’s contract



Manchester United will reportedly trigger a one-year extension in Anthony Martial’s contract to prevent the Frenchman leaving on a free next year, with his current deal set to expire in the summer.

A report by Peter O’Rourke (footballinsider247) details how Old Trafford officials are open to Martial departing the club, but only if they receive a reasonable transfer fee in return.

This would then enable United to target a replacement to help buttress an attacking unit which has yet to begin firing domestically this season.

While new striker Rasmus Højlund is the joint top scorer in the Champions League this season (as well as one of the leading goalscorers in the European Qualifiers for Denmark), he is yet to find the net in the Premier League.

In fact, United’s entire forward line – consisting of Højlund, Martial, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony – have scored the same amount in the league (four goals) as the team’s two defensive midfielders – Casemiro and Scott McTominay.

It’s a shocking statistic but one which speaks to the struggles Erik ten Hag’s side have endured this year.

O’Rourke reveals: “[United] would be open to letting Martial leave the club in January if they receive a suitable offer, but they would need to first bring in another striker in the new year.” This mirrors a report by The Peoples Person from a few weeks ago.

If the club are unable to find a suitable suitor for the French forward in the upcoming window, however, they will be forced into triggering the extension clause, despite not necessarily wanting to. The extra season would then, in theory, enable United to generate more money for Martial’s exit.

O’Rourke’s report indicates the forward’s current wage packet at Old Trafford is in the region of £250,000 a week, however. Over the course of twelve months, this amounts to an outlay of £13 million.

Does it feel likely United will be able to demand a fee in excess of this amount for a misfiring forward who cannot appear to stay fit with one year left on his deal? The answer does not need much thought.

As has become the case for large parts of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson malaise at Old Trafford, a clean break with a player who is clearly not at the requisite level would be the better for the team. Whether it’s considered the better move for the club’s financial bottom line is less clear.

And when commercial interests face off against sporting competitiveness at United, there’s normally only one winner.

