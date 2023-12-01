Manchester United target Marc Guehi open to move after the Euros



Manchester United succumbed to a 3-3 draw against Galatasaray despite taking a two-goal lead in their crucial Champions League Group A game on Wednesday.

Andre Onana‘s mistakes now mean their hopes in the competition hang by a thread but manager Erik ten Hag has refused to criticise his keeper, instead harping on the need to improve defensively.

That statement cannot be questioned as United have conceded three goals in seven games across all competitions this season, not the best look for a team hoping to win silverware.

United need a new CB

They have conceded the second-most goals among the 32 teams in Europe’s premier competition and have only recently managed to reach a goal difference of 0 in the Premier League.

Injuries have not helped matters with World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez and Jonny Evans both sidelined while the future of Raphael Varane continues to be up in the air.

United need to strengthen at the back as early as possible and have been linked with moves for the likes of Goncalo Inacio, Antonio Silva, and Radu Drăgușin just to name a few.

One player they have been heavily linked with but will not get in the winter window is Marc Guehi with Crystal Palace refusing to let their talisman leave this season.

The 23-year-old has been an ever-present member of the Eagles back-four since he arrived at Selhurst Park, playing 96 times in little over two seasons while scoring five times and providing a solitary assist.

His form for the London side has seen him earn a place in the England team with Gareth Southgate playing him in all three games during the recently-concluded international break.

TeamTalk have now reported that the Englishman has no desire to quit mid-season as he wants to continue his good run and ensure he gets the call when the Three Lions squad is announced for the European Championship.

The Eagles will wait until after the European Championship to sell their star defender. A successful Euro campaign is likely to see his price skyrocket. Palace currently value him at £60 million.

Guehi to remain at Palace until next summer

“Crystal Palace plan to delay any decision on selling Marc Guehi until after Euro 2024 and the player himself is keen to remain at Selhurst Park until the summer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

“He has always viewed this season as one that was important in terms of stability and form in order to give himself the best chance of being a key player for Gareth Southgate at the end of the season.

Spurs and Arsenal have already been made aware of that fact and Man United will be sent the same message if they were to come knocking. Summer 2024 will be a different story for interested parties, as the chances of a transfer are much higher.”

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s entry delayed, January will most likely not see too much in terms of incomings and Ten Hag will be hoping the injury cloud clears by the time the new year arrives.

