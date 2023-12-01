Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe provides injury update before Manchester United clash

Manchester United travel to Newcastle United on Saturday to face Eddie Howe’s in-form side in what could be a key game in the battle for the top four positions.

Newcastle have won all but one of their Premier League home games this season with Liverpool the only side to take anything from St. James’ Park.

Howe’s men also dumped United out of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford last month and will be confident of repeating the feat in front of home support.

However, as reported by Newcastle World, Howe will be missing some key players for United’s visit.

Both Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock have been ruled out of the game with Howe bemoaning the timing of their injuries.

“Sean and Joe aren’t long-term injuries. The problem is, two or three weeks at this stage seems a like a lifetime because of the amount of games. At any other stage of the season, it wouldn’t have been too bad,” he said.

Sven Botman will also miss tomorrow’s game as he continues his rehabilitation from a knee injury with Dan Burn, Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson also unavailable.

Erik ten Hag will sympathise with Howe’s predicament having seen his team suffer a raft of injuries throughout the season and still missing a handful of key players.

Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount and Lisandro Martinez are all still on the treatment table and unlikely to return in the near future.

United will hope to make the most of Newcastle’s depleted line-up but know they will have to be at their best to take the three points from a difficult fixture.

Both sides had testing and deflating European trips in the week and the result could hinge on who dusts themselves down the quickest.

Despite the poor result in Turkey, United are in good form in the league and will make it six wins from seven games with a victory tomorrow night.