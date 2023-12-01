Timo Werner isn’t ready for a return to the Premier League despite interest from Manchester United.

Manchester United’s struggles in the opening part of the season have largely been down to their inability to find the back of the net.

Erik ten Hag’s men are comfortably the lowest scorers in the top half of the Premier League with the majority of their forward players struggling for form.

The January transfer window is fast approaching and could represent an opportunity for Ten Hag to add further fire power to his attack.

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has been linked with a move to Old Trafford and journalist Christian Falk has provided an update on the situation.

Falk claims that Leipzig are yet to receive anything in terms of a formal offer from United.

“Neither management nor the club (at Leipzig) have heard anything about United’s reported interest in Timo Werner,” he says.

Furthermore, Werner is in a difficult stage of his career and hoping to find his feet back in the Bundesliga before thinking about his next move.

“The player is considered very sensitive. He is currently having problems at Leipzig, but first wants to regain his self-confidence,” says Falk.

Werner’s previous experience in the Premier League with Chelsea was something of a disaster and Falk thinks this is weighing heavily on the 27 year old’s mind.

“Werner also had bad experiences at Chelsea FC in England. He doesn’t feel ready to move to England at the moment,” claims Falk.

Additionally, United are not the only Premier League team registering their interest in the attacker with Newcastle United also keen.

However, Falk claims there is no chance of a move to the North East in the winter and all interested parties will have to look elsewhere to bolster their squads in the winter.

United and Newcastle meet at St. James’s Park on Saturday evening which could prove to be a huge game in the race for the coveted top four spots in the Premier League.