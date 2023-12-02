Academy Match Report: Manchester United u18s 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers u18s



Manchester United u18s hosted Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday morning as they looked to continue their unbeaten record in the u18s Premier League.

Gabriele Biancheri’s direct dribbling created an early opening to find Ashton Missin inside the box who couldn’t apply the finish from close range.

Biancheri was proving too much to handle for the Wolves’ defenders and he was eventually taken down in the area to win a penalty in the 15th minute.

The Welsh international took responsibility for the penalty himself, sending the keeper the wrong way with a strong shot into the bottom right corner.

The visiting side provided a good battle in midfield, with the match going back and forth, but neither side could add another before the break.

The second half continued as an even affair and it was Wolves who came close first with two headed chances in quick succession.

First, Connor McLeod was free to head in from close range but could only make glancing contact to send it wide. McLeod then provided the delivery to Dani Angel, who also sent his headed attempt wide of the goal.

Late into the match, Wolves’ Caden Voice saw his second yellow of the match after tripping Zach Baumann to thwart United’s attack.

With only seconds remaining in the match, Biancheri slipped it to Ruben Curley on the right side of the box, who bided his time before slotting it past the keeper into the far corner.

The 2-0 win makes it nine wins in nine for Adam Lawrence’s u18s with a sizeable lead at the top of the table.

Next time out, United will have their toughest test yet though as they host second-placed Liverpool, who are always up for a fight at youth level.

United: Myles, Ogunneye (Kamason 61), Munro (Kingdon 61), Jackson, Mantato, Devaney (Baumann 46), McAllister, Missin (T. Fletcher 76), Curley, Musa, Biancheri

Unused subs: Murdock