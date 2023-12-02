Confirmed Man United XI vs Newcastle United: Kobbie Mainoo and Anthony Martial start



Rasmus Hojlund is absent from the Manchester United starting line-up against Newcastle United this evening.

Anthony Martial starts in the centre forward position, flanked by Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford, who comes in for Antony after being suspended in Europe in midweek.

Kobbie Mainoo once again starts in midfield and comes in in place of Sofyan Amrabat, who returns to the bench. Scott McTominay partners him.

Elsewhere, Victor Lindelof is dropped, with Luke Shaw starting at left centre back and Diogo Dalot coming in at left back.

Andre Onana, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire keep their places at goalkeeper, right back and right centre-back, respectively.

Bruno Fernandes is in the number 10 position.

The substitutes bench includes Lindelof, Amrabat, Antony and Hojlund, Altay Bayindir, Sergio Reguilon, Raphael Varane, Donny van de Beek and Facu Pellistri.

The fact that Lindelof is on the bench could mean that the decision is tactical rather than due to injury, suggesting that the manager has lost faith in the Swede despite keeping three consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League.

It is also a further snub to five-time Champions League winner and World Cup winner Raphael Varane, who continues on the bench despite the Maguire-Lindelof partnership being broken up.

Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Jonny Evans, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount and Amad Diallo are all injured while Jadon Sancho remains banished.

There is no place in the squad for Hannibal this time.

Kick-off at St James’ Park is at 8pm.