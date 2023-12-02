Erik ten Hag gives confusing assessment of Man United’s performance vs Newcastle



The alarm bells are again ringing at Manchester United after their horror show at Newcastle saw them lose 1-0.

The scoreline flattered Erik ten Hag’s men because they were barely in the game till the final 10 minutes, by which point a clinical Newcastle would have been out of sight.

In a post-match interview with TNT Sports, Ten Hag gave a mixed and confusing assessment of the team’s performance.

He curiously pointed towards the time when United had the ball in Newcastle’s net but was rightly ruled out for a clear offside call.

The Dutchman said it “could have been a draw”, which is a strange comment given there was no controversy over that call.

He sounded pleased with the final 10 minutes about which he said that the team “stayed in the game till the end and created some good chances”.

It was too late for the Red Devils by that point, and even with United ascending in the balance of play, Newcastle didn’t really look in discomfort.

The player who is the target of the fans’ ire the most after the display is Marcus Rashford, who had a historically bad outing at St James’ Park.

United legend Paul Scholes had a brutal assessment of the United forward, saying he was causing more harm to the team than good.

Erik ten Hag gave a mysterious answer when asked about his form, remaining tight-lipped and fanning the flames. Ten Hag said that he would talk to Rashford about his performance and not the media.

It suggests that the manager shares the fans’ frustrations but probably doesn’t want to call the player out in public.

Overall, it was a bad day at the office for United with not many positives, and Ten Hag’s comments are unlikely to calm the fans either.

