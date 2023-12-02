Man United managerial target Roberto De Zerbi to sign new deal at Brighton



Erik ten Hag’s second season as manager of Manchester United has not quite gone to plan with injuries to key players and the underperformance from the top stars not helping matters.

United are on the brink of exiting the Champions League at the group stage after they squandered a two-goal lead to eventually draw 3-3 against Galatasaray in midweek.

They now need other results in the group to go their way if they are to have any hopes of progressing through to the knockout stage of the competition.

Defensively, the three-time winners of Europe’s premier competition have conceded the second-most goals among the 32 teams in the tournament.

ETH has not enjoyed the same success in his second season

Domestically, the Red Devils are struggling to finish in the top four after a poor start to the campaign. They might be the most in-form team at the moment, but against the big sides, they have failed to come to terms.

Ten Hag’s side have struggled to score goals, the lowest scorers among the top 12 sides while many of the big-name players are looking to leave the club.

Casemiro, Raphael Varane, and Jadon Sancho are among players linked with a shock exit in January while Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s entry will see plenty of behind-the-scene changes at the club.

A lot will change including the club’s transfer approach with the INEOS chairman set to target British players, a far cry from Ten Hag’s idea of recruiting from within the Eredivisie.

There were reports that the British billionaire was not happy with the transfer business under the Dutch manager and the results that he was getting with rumours of a sack also being mentioned.

Among the alternatives being eyed was Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi who has impressed one and all with his club playing a fearless brand of football.

Now as per Football Insider, the Italian manager is set to sign a brand new deal at the Seagulls which will increase his salary and that should hopefully put an end to the incessant rumours.

The likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid were also said to be eyeing the manager which forced the Brighton management to act.

De Zerbi new deal in the pipeline

“Man United manager target Roberto De Zerbi is likely to pledge his future to Brighton as they prepare to offer him a new contract at the club, sources have told Football Insider.

“The Italian’s current deal is set to expire in June 2026. However, he is happy at the south coast club and is likely to pen a new contract on improved terms to extend his stay at the Amex Stadium.

“He has been linked with United as well as Man City, Real Madrid – and clubs from his native Italy.”

Instead of focussing on a new manager, the club should put their faith in Ten Hag and support him with the right players.

