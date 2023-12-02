Manchester United u21s see match with Tottenham Hotspur postponed



Manchester United u21s Premier League 2 match with Tottenham Hotspur was postponed today due to a frozen pitch.

The news of the postponement came just an hour before the expected kick-off which was not early enough to stop a string of supporters being left disappointed as they arrived at Tottenham’s training ground, Hotspur Way.

A small team of security guards working the entrance were left to break the news to the approaching fans who were forced to turn around and head home.

Tottenham announced the postponement on their official website and added that “a new date for the game will be announced in due course.”

The postponement comes after two schedule changes to the fixture in recent weeks.

After originally being scheduled to take place at Stevenage’s Lamex Stadium, the match had to be moved to Hotspur Way due to a clash with Stevenage’s FA Cup match with Port Vale.

The proposed kick-off time was then subsequently changed yesterday with an announcement that the match would be pushed back an hour to 13:00 GMT.

A disappointing day for supporters was also a disappointing day for United’s young travelling squad which included a number of u18s players looking for their first taste of u21s football.

Travis Binnion’s u21s have been off to a mixed start to the season as they sit 12th out of 26 in the PL2’s new look competition with 11 points from 8 matches.

With their last match having been on November 4th, the postponement could shockingly see United’s u21s play just one match in a 10 week period.

It is a situation which raises the question of whether the Premier League 2 really serves its purpose of developing young players, with a number of United’s top young talents currently averaging less than two matches a month.

The team’s next match is scheduled for December 18th when they will host Newcastle United.

