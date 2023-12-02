Manchester United’s flight to Newcastle cancelled at the last moment



Manchester United are set for further complications ahead of their crucial Premier League tie against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.

Usually for long-distance matches, United usually take a flight either on the day of the game or the previous day depending on the kick-off timing.

For away games closer to Manchester, they often take the train or coach. For the game at Newcastle upon Tyne, the initial plan was to travel by flight which would take them around three hours.

Flight cancelled

But now as per The Manchester Evening News, United’s flight which was scheduled to leave at 11am got cancelled at the last moment.

The flight to North-East was cancelled due to the inclement weather and technical difficulties. It is snowing in almost all parts of the country currently.

United’s match against Eddie Howe’s side is scheduled to kick-off at 8pm and the whole squad is now expected to travel by coach.

The journey is set to take at least three hours and it might mean the team hardly gets any chance to stretch their legs before the game.

This is not ideal preparation for a side who enter the contest on the back of a demoralising 3-3 draw against Galatasaray in the Champions League in midweek.

Never-ending problems

United threw away a two-goal advantage in the tie with Andre Onana culpable for all three goals conceded on Wednesday.

For the Red Devils, it has been one step forward and two steps back this term. Injuries have also not helped their cause with the manager announcing Mason Mount is yet to regain full match-fitness.

Their form in the Premier League is decent at the moment, and they have not conceded for over 300+ minutes but those results came against teams from the bottom-half of the table.

The game against the Magpies will be the real test for Ten Hag’s side who have huge games coming up in the next fortnight.