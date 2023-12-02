Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United: Player Ratings



Manchester United lost to Newcastle 1-0 tonight. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 5- Made a fine stop but the panic in the team could be felt when the ball reached him. Looks like the good spell pre-Galatasaray was a false dawn.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 3- More out of position than in, and that’s becoming a huge issue against teams that use the wings to create attacks. Wasn’t helped by Rashford’s refusal to track back as Newcastle’s goal came from his side.

Harry Maguire 6- Only player who came away with some credit left to his name as he continued his good form with a proactive defensive game.

Luke Shaw 5- Wasted at centre-back as the ball progression from the wings is completely wiped away when he’s not there.

Diogo Dalot 4- The Wan-Bissaka disease caught on as his aimless positioning helped Almiron create chances at will down his side. Little to no attacking contribution.

Kobbie Mainoo 6- Bravely tried to show for the ball in a relentless game with the crowd on his back. United’s semblance of calm only came when the ball was at his feet.

Scott McTominay 5- His style of play will never look pretty when United don’t boss possession because at this point, he’s just a goalscorer from midfield.

Marcus Rashford 3- He has always been a player of extremes, good or bad. Still, this version might be the worst Rashford has ever looked. No tracking back, no attacking threat, no dribbling skills, finishing. He’s just there.

Bruno Fernandes 6- Was everywhere and almost worked as the extra defender when those whose job it was to defend just couldn’t cope. Had very little of the ball to create chances.

Alejandro Garnacho 6- Had a good early chance and his speed on the break looked like United’s only threat in a dour attacking performance overall.

Anthony Martial 4- Watching him press from the front after seeing Hojlund put himself about recently shows how lackadaisical the Frenchman’s game is. When United are not bossing the game, they might as well play with 10 men.

Substitutes:

Rasmus Hojlund 5- Couldn’t make the ball stick after coming on as he looked overwhelmed by the physicality of Lascelles. Not a lot to work with in attack.

Antony 5- Put himself about after coming on which is more than what Rashford did but that’s pretty much it.

Sergio Reguilon 6- Had United’s best shot of the game after coming on with a stinger from outside the box which was blocked by Schar.

Sofyan Amrabat 5- Not much impact.

Manager Erik ten Hag 5- It’s not clear what he wants to do with this team as they lunge from one aimless performance to another. Injuries not an excuse against a decimated Magpies team.

