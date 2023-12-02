Paul Scholes gives brutal assessment of Man United’s performance vs Newcastle



Manchester United’s mini-revival in the Premier League came to a screeching halt with a limp loss away to Newcastle.

It is now nearly two years since United last beat a top-eight team away from home and the performance here merited a far bigger loss.

United legend Paul Scholes was ruthless in his assessment of the team post-match, particularly targeting one player.

Scholes started off by summing up United’s performance in one word which was “Rubbish”.

He accused the players of a lack of effort, saying that there are “too many lazy players in this team”.

Expanding upon the effort point, Scholes went in brutally on Marcus Rashford, who had a historically bad outing vs the Magpies.

Scholes questioned the United academy product’s work ethic and attitude, saying that he has been causing more harm to the team than benefit.

Rashford was subbed off on the hour mark and was visibly frustrated as he threw away his gloves in disgust after another listless display.

He regularly avoided tracking back, and was barely an inconvenience for Newcastle right-back Tino Livramento to get through on the odd occasion he found himself against Rashford.

Antony showed far more composure and effort after coming on, putting Rashford’s performance in an even more jarring contrast.

Scholes then questioned the manager’s instructions, wondering why Bruno Fernandes was all over the pitch instead of up the pitch where he was at his most effective.

Newcastle regularly treated from the wings but Ten Hag refused to make any changes at half-time. Eventually, the goal came from winger Anthony Gordon when Aaron Wan-Bissaka switched off, a theme of the game till that point.

United have now gone behind Newcastle in the table as their result finally matched the performance levels they had been getting away with during their winning run.

