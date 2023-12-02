Sir Jim Ratcliffe hopes to have control of Manchester United’s sporting structure before Christmas

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25% stake in Manchester United is set to be announced before the end of 2023.

The 71-year-old hopes to have control of the sporting structure at the club before Christmas, with the view of transforming United’s outdated way of operating.

Major changes are expected among the staff that currently make the decisions at Old Trafford with Richard Arnold and John Murtough already set to leave the club.

As reported by The Mirror, Ratcliffe’s arrival could also hand an unlikely olive branch to exiled star Jadon Sancho.

The forward hasn’t featured since the opening weeks of the season after his public spat with manager Erik ten Hag.

Sir Dave Brailsford, the chief lieutenant to Ratcliffe, is hoping to start work in the coming weeks and believes his psychology-based approach could help Sancho revive his career at United.

It looked almost certain that the 23-year-old was heading for the exit door with Juventus eyeing a cut-price deal for the player.

However, as part of Brailsford’s changes, therapist Steve Peters at Team Sky is expected to make up part of the backroom staff and would be hoping to work with Sancho.

Having parted with £72 million to bring the forward to Old Trafford in 2021, Ratcliffe’s preference is to rebuild bridges rather than part with a valuable asset.

It’s unclear whether Ten Hag will be open to the idea having been publicly let down by a player he has given a lot of leeway to.

On the pitch, United will be hoping to continue their strong domestic form as they travel to Newcastle United tonight in what looks like a crunch clash in the race for the top four.

Five wins in their last six league games has left United just four points off the Champions League places, with Newcastle just behind Ten Hag’s troops.

A win tonight in a hostile atmosphere would be huge result for United as they continue their tricky set of festive fixtures.